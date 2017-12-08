Mitchell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Mitchell was on track to shed his injury designation by Friday after logging full practices on Wednesday and Thursday, but his limited participation heading into the weekend keeps his status for Week 14 somewhat up in the air. If he's forced to miss his second straight game, Robert Golden would likely start in his place at safety once again.

