Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Ready for Week 10
Mitchell (Achilles) is free from the Steelers' injury report heading into its Week 10 matchup against the Colts.
After consecutive limited practices, Mitchell logged a full workload Friday. Assuming he avoids a setback, he should be ready to resume his role as the team's starting free safety.
