Mitchell, who recorded one tackle (solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 53 tackles (35 solo) and the one fumble recovery in 13 games.

Clinging to a four-point lead late in the game, Mitchell happened to be in the right place at the right time, recovering a Duke Johnson fumble forced by William Gay after a 30-yard catch and run. It was Mitchell's first-and-only turnover this season. He also had his fewest tackle total since 2012 with Oakland and, at 30, is starting to show signs of his age. He still provides a valuable veteran presence on defense, and is under contract until 2019, so he should resume his role in the secondary next season.