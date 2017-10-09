Mitchell recorded nine tackles (four solo) in their 30-9 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

After missing last week's contest due to a hamstring injury, Mitchell returned and gave a solid performance, helping limit Jacksonville to just 82 passing yards. Unfortunately, Leonard Fournette ran wild, racking up 181 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, including a 90-yard score in the final minutes to put an exclamation point on the day.