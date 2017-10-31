Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Suffered calf strain Sunday
Mitchell has been diagnosed with a grade 1 strained soleus muscle in his calf, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mitchell exited in the second half of Sunday night's game, but the good news for the Steelers is that they are entering a bye week and the safety may not miss any time as a result. Look for the team to update Mitchell's status once it resumes practicing next week.
