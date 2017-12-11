Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Will face Ravens Sunday
Mitchell (ankle) is officially active for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
Mitchell was listed as questionable after putting in a limited practice Friday, but will return to action after sitting out Week 13. The veteran safety has battled injury throughout the past month and will hope to stay healthy in this week's divisional matchup.
More News
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Full practice participant Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Ruled out Monday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Doubtful for Monday's game•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...