The Jets agreed to trade Williams to the Steelers in Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

As for compensation, Pittsburgh is sending a 2025 fifth-round pick to New York for the wide receiver's services, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Despite playing in all nine games this season, Williams wasn't able to develop chemistry with QB Aaron Rodgers, surpassing 50 receiving yards only one time and scoring no touchdowns. Upon joining the Steelers, Williams will team up with George Pickens at the top of the WR depth chart.