Williams wasn't targeted during Sunday's 18-16 win over the Ravens.
Although Williams saw a slight increase in playing time during his second game with his new team, he didn't draw any targets in the narrow win. The 30-year-old reached the end zone late in his Steelers debut last week, and he'll look to bounce back Thursday against Cleveland as he continues to compete for a role in Pittsburgh's offense.
