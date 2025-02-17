Williams hauled in nine of 13 targets for 132 yards and one touchdown across nine regular-season appearances with the Steelers. He also posted a 12-166-0 receiving line on 21 targets in nine games with the Jets.
Williams also had one 37-yard catch (on two targets) in the Steelers' wild-card round loss to Baltimore. The 30-year-old wideout failed to emerge as a reliable contributor in either New York, where he kicked off the 2024 campaign, or Pittsburgh, who acquired him via trade early November in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Now set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Williams will hope to find a landing spot in free agency where he'll get a chance to prove himself as a potential starting option.
More News
-
Steelers' Mike Williams: Held without catch Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Mike Williams: Racks up 24 yards in loss•
-
Steelers' Mike Williams: One grab in Week 15•
-
Steelers' Mike Williams: Elevated volume possible Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Williams: Moderate increase in role•
-
Steelers' Mike Williams: No targets in Week 13•