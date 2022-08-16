Boykin didn't practice Monday due to a rib injury, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Boykin was on the field for 41 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps during Saturday's preseason opener against the Seahawks, and he secured two of three targets for 17 yards. However, he apparently sustained a rib injury that kept him off the field Monday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the team's preseason tilt against Jacksonville this Saturday. Boykin could be on the roster bubble ahead of the regular season since George Pickens has made a strong impact during training camp.