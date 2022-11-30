Boykin (oblique) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Boykin missed the Steelers' win over the Colts on Monday night due to an oblique injury that knocked him out of the team's Week 12 loss. However, he appears to have moved past the issue and should be full go heading into Sunday's showdown with the Falcons. The fourth-year wideout has caught just one of two targets for 11 yards across 10 appearances this season and has mostly operated on special teams.