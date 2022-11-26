Boykin (oblique) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Boykin sustained an oblique injury during Sunday's loss to the Bengals and was unable to suit up during the first practice of Week 12 on Thursday. It's an encouraging sign to see the wide receiver work his back as a limited participant during Friday's session, though his status for Monday's game against Indianapolis is still up in the air. Boykin has accumulated just one reception while primarily playing on special teams over the first 10 games of the season, and he'll have one more opportunity to improve his activity before Saturday's final injury report.