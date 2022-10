Boykin secured his lone target for 11 yards during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Although the Steelers attempted plenty of passes during Sunday's blowout loss, Boykin's playing time remained limited. He played mainly on special teams and was on the field for just five of the team's offensive snaps. As long as the Steelers' other receivers remain healthy, Boykin is unlikely to have a fantasy-relevant role in the team's offense.