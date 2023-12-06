Boykin played 12 of the Steelers' 61 snaps on offense and went without a target in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.
Boykin went without a target for the fourth consecutive contest and will likely continue to see minimal involvement in the Pittsburgh passing game so long as fellow wideouts Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin are all available.
