Boykin failed to secure his lone target during the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.
Even with Diontae Johnson (hamstring) on injured reserve in recent matchups, Boykin has had a minimal role in the Steelers' offense early in 2023. He played double-digit offensive snaps for the first time this year during Sunday's narrow victory, but he's unlikely to have much fantasy upside moving forward.
