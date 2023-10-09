Boykin failed to secure his lone target during the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Even with Diontae Johnson (hamstring) on injured reserve in recent matchups, Boykin has had a minimal role in the Steelers' offense early in 2023. He played double-digit offensive snaps for the first time this year during Sunday's narrow victory, but he's unlikely to have much fantasy upside moving forward.