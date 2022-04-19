Boykin was claimed off waivers by the Steelers on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Boykin will remain in the AFC North for the time being after he was previously waived by the Ravens on Monday. Boykin appeared on 32 offensive snaps and was targeted just once in 2021 after starting the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury which apparently lost him his role in the team's rotation at wide receiver. Boykin would go on to miss additional time last season while dealing with various injuries, but he appeared on 144 special-teams snaps over eight games and could carve out a role for himself in this phase with Pittsburgh.