Boykin (ribs) secured his lone target for nine yards during the Steelers' 16-15 preseason win over the Jaguars on Saturday.

Boykin dealt with a hip injury over the last week, but the issue didn't prevent him from playing during Pittsburgh's second preseason matchup. However, he was on the field for just 14 percent of the team's offensive snaps after playing 41 percent during the preseason opener. The 2019 third-rounder will have one more chance to make an impact during the preseason Sunday against the Lions.