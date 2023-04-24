Pittsburgh re-signed Boykin to a one-year deal Monday.
After catching 32 of 55 targets for 464 yards and seven touchdowns during his first two NFL campaigns in Baltimore, the 2019 third-round pick has secured just three of four targets for 17 yards over his past two seasons. Last year, his first with Pittsburgh, Boykin recorded just two receptions for 11 yards and had more work on special teams than offense. He's unlikely to crack the top of the Steelers' wideout depth chart in 2023, but his special-teams experience gives him an early advantage for a spot on the initial roster.