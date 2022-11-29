Boykin (oblique) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Colts.
Boykin was forced out with an oblique injury during last week's loss to the Bengals, and he only logged two limited practices ahead of Monday night's game. The 26-year-old has collected one of his two targets for 11 yards in 2022, though he'll now miss his first game of the season. With Boykin out, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Steven Sims, Gunner Olszewski and Cody White will operate as the Steelers' available wideouts Week 12.