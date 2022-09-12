Boykin failed to secure his lone target during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals.
Boykin had limited production during his final season with the Ravens in 2021, securing his lone target for six yards over eight appearances. While he drew a target during his Steelers debut Sunday, he was on the field for just 13 percent of the team's offensive snaps and played mainly on special teams. As long as the Steelers' other pass catchers remain healthy, it seems unlikely that Boykin will be a reliable fantasy option.