Boykin seems likely to make the Steelers' 53-man roster due to his abilities on special teams, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Boykin had a quiet preseason, securing one of two targets for seven yards over his three appearances. However, after re-signing with the Steelers in April, Boykin has impressed on special teams and has drawn praise from special teams coordinator Danny Smith. Even if Boykin is on the 53-man roster to begin the 2023 campaign, it seems unlikely he'll carry much fantasy value in the passing game.