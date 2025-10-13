Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday that Killebrew's knee injury is significant and he's out indefinitely, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran safety from Southern Utah sustained a non-contact injury in the Steelers' Week 6 win over the Browns. He's played 80 special-teams snaps through five games this season, recording five total tackles. While Killebrew's absence likely won't have much effect on the Steelers' defense, it could be felt on special teams, as he's expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.