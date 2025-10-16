Steelers' Miles Killebrew: Moved to IR on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Killebrew (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Killebrew is out indefinitely due to a non-contact knee injury sustained during Pittsburgh's Week 6 win over the Browns. The key special teams contributor will miss at least four games due to his IR stint, with Nov. 16 against the Bengals functioning as his earliest possible return date.
