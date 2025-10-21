Killebrew (knee) will miss the remainder of the season, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Killebrew underwent knee surgery to address the injury he suffered in the team's Week 6 win over the Browns. The 32-year-old will finish the season having recorded five tackles (three solo) across five outings, while playing exclusively on special teams. He will now shift his focus towards getting healthy for the 2026 campaign.