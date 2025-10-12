Killebrew (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Browns, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Killebrew appeared to suffer a non-contact injury and had to be helped off the field, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Killebrew has been limited to special-teams work this season, but with Chuck Clark (coach's decision) inactive, Juan Thornhill will be the lone rotational safety for the Steelers behind Jabrill Peppers and DeShon Elliott for the rest of Sunday's game.