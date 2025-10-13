Steelers' Miles Killebrew: Set to miss time with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Killebrew is out indefinitely with a significant knee injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
A core special-teams player for the Steelers, Killebrew sustained a non-contact injury in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns. Tomlin didn't provide a specific timeline for Killebrew's return, but the veteran safety is safe to rule out for Thursday's game in Cincinnati, and it wouldn't be surprising if he required a stint on injured reserve.
