Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Killebrew is out indefinitely with a significant knee injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

A core special-teams player for the Steelers, Killebrew sustained a non-contact injury in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns. Tomlin didn't provide a specific timeline for Killebrew's return, but the veteran safety is safe to rule out for Thursday's game in Cincinnati, and it wouldn't be surprising if he required a stint on injured reserve.