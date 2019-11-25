Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Another takeaway in win
Fitzpatrick recorded six tackles (one solo) and had a fumble recovery in Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.
With the Steelers clinging to a 13-10 lead in the fourth quarter and the Bengals driving downfield, Devin Bush forced a Tyler Boyd fumble at the eight-yard line that Fitzpatrick scooped up and returned for 36 yards. It was his third fumble recovery -- and second with Pittsburgh -- giving him eight takeaways in 2019. Despite having a +10 turnover differential this season, Pittsburgh failed to have any takeaways against Week 13 opponent Cleveland when they met two weeks ago.
