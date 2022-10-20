Fitzpatrick (knee) was listed as a full participant on the Steelers' injury report Thursday.
Fitzpatrick has been dealing with a knee injury since Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to the Jets, and he was limited in practice before being ruled out for Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. The star safety was optimistic about a return versus his former team Miami in Week 7, and he should be clear to go after practicing without any limitations for the first time Thursday. Fitzpatrick is currently on track to record a career high in interceptions this season, and his return should prove extremely valuable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins' talented receiving corps.
