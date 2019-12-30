Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Breakout season comes to an end
Fitzpatrick recorded four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
After playing two games with Miami Fitzpatrick joined Pittsburgh and played the remaining 14 games. He finished the 2019 season with 69 tackles -- 57 with the Steelers -- a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries -- one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also finished tied for fourth in the league -- sharing the team lead with Joe Haden -- with five interceptions including another touchdown. Fitzpatrick now has seven interceptions -- including two pick-sixes -- in two seasons and is under contract until 2023.
