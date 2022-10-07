Fitzpatrick doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Fitzpatrick didn't practice Wednesday after picking up a knee injury during the team's Week 4 loss to the Jets. However, he returned as a limited participant Thursday and was full go Friday, putting him in line to play Sunday. The star safety has played every single defensive snap for the Steelers this season, totaling 32 tackles, four pass defenses and three interceptions, so his presence will be vital in Pittsburgh's attempt to slow down Josh Allen and the Bills.