Fitzpatrick recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 23-18 win over the Raiders.
Fitzpatrick was very active in Week 3, compiling a season-high 11 takedowns while more than doubling his total on the year. Through three games in 2023, the safety has recorded 21 tackles and two pass deflections.
