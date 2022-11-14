Fitzpatrick (appendix) is expected to miss 7-to-10 days after undergoing an appendectomy Saturday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fitzpatrick started to feel ill Thursday and his condition worsened as the weekend approached. The safety was ultimately diagnosed with appendicitis and underwent emergency surgery Saturday before missing Sunday's win over the Saints. After initially being expected to miss multiple weeks, Fitzpatrick's updated timeline leaves the door open for him to possibly return to the field Week 11 versus the Bengals. His status is worth monitoring as the week progresses, though there's a chance he could play Sunday without participating in practice at all this week. Damontae Kazee recorded an interception while deflecting another pass and making four tackles in Fitzpatrick's absence in Week 10 and would make another start in Week 11 if Fitzpatrick can't go.