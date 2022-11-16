Fitzpatrick (appendix) didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Fitzpatrick was sidelined for Week 10 after undergoing emergency surgery to remove his appendix, but coach Mike Tomlin has expressed optimism that the safety will be able to suit up in Week 11. The 2018 first-round pick will have two more opportunities to practice before the Steelers need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati.
