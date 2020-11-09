Fitzpatrick recorded six tackles (five solo) one interception, two pass deflections and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Cowboys.

Fitzpatrick played a key role in Sunday's win, as he recovered a fumble just before halftime that led to a field goal while also logging an interception in the end zone to prevent a Cowboys touchdown. The 2018 first-rounder has been productive in his first full season with the Steelers, racking up 36 tackles (26 solo), two interceptions, one touchdown and one fumble recovery over the first eight games of the year.