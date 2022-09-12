Fitzpatrick totaled 14 sacks (10 solo), an interception, a touchdown and a blocked kick during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over Cincinnati.
The Steelers went three-and-out on their first drive of the game Sunday, but Fitzpatrick put the team on the board by returning an interception for a touchdown on the Bengals' second play from scrimmage. The 2018 first-rounder also led the team in tackles and blocked an extra-point try at the end of regulation to force overtime. Fitzpatrick was on the field for every defensive snap during Sunday's season opener, and it was encouraging to see him get off to a hot start in 2022 after inking a four-year, $73.6 million extension with Pittsburgh during the offseason.
