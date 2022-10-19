Fitzpatrick (knee) appears likely to play in Week 7 versus the Dolphins, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Fitzpatrick said Wednesday that his knee feels "good" and that he expects to suit up for Sunday Night Football against Miami. The safety has been incredibly productive again in 2022, producing 33 tackles and four pass deflections while recording three interceptions over five games. His status is worth monitoring as the week goes on and if he can't go, Tre Norwood would likely be in for an increase in usage again in Week 7.
More News
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Still bothered by knee•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Logs limited session Thursday•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Not practicing Wednesday•