Fitzpatrick (appendix) is expected to face a multi-week absence, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Fitzpatrick was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, but he'll likely be required to sit out additional contests. Adam Schefter of ESPN suggested that Fitzpatrick could return in Week 12 against the Colts. The Steelers' defense looked to be getting healthy, with both T.J. Watt and Levi Wallace returning from injury. However, they'll now be without the star of their secondary, with Damontae Kazee likely to take over at free safety.
