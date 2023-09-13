Fitzpatrick compiled four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 30-7 loss to the 49ers.
Fitzpatrick didn't provide any game-changing plays and his four tackles left much to be desired, but he'll look to increase his production in Week 2 versus the Browns on Monday Night Football. The safety played all 66 defensive snaps in Week 1 and figures to be one of the best free safeties once again in 2023.
