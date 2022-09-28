Fitzpatrick (concussion) participated in full at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.
Fitzpatrick is still in concussion protocol after popping up there Tuesday, but his participation in practice indicates he'll likely get clearance to play again Sunday versus the Jets. The four-time All Pro selection has played every defensive snap for Pittsburgh so far this season, racking up 24 tackles, two picks and a touchdown over three games.
