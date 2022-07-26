Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after he sustained a wrist injury during a vacation, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Tomlin also said he doesn't expect it to be an issue for Fitzpatrick outside of creating some short-term discomfort. The four-time first-team all pro can be expected to be back in action by the end of training camp, and he'll once again be a top-end fantasy option at DB in 2022 after recording a career-high 124 tackles in 2021.