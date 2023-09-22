Fitzpatrick (chest) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Fitzpatrick will start for the Steelers on Sunday despite having missed some practice earlier in the week. Through two games so far, the 2018 first-round pick has logged 10 tackles (eight solo) and two pass deflections.
