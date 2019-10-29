Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Haunts former team in win
Fitzpatrick had two tackles (one solo) and two interceptions in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.
Selected by Miami with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft Fitzpatrick made his former team pay for trading him earlier this season. His first interception of the game came on a pass intended for Nick O'Leary that led to Pittsburgh's first touchdown, and his second came on a pass intended for Jakeem Grant. Pittsburgh scored on the ensuing drive to take a 17-14 lead that they never relinquished. Fitzpatrick now has three interceptions in five games with Pittsburgh but may not have as much success in Week 9 again Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has only thrown three interceptions this season.
