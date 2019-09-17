Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Heading to Pittsburgh
Fitzpatrick is being traded to the Steelers in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Just a week after requesting a trade, the 2018 first-round selection has his requested granted. The safety is coming off a loss to the Patriots in which he recorded six tackles and a forced fumble across 68 defensive snaps. Fitzpatrick figures to immediately slot into a starting role in the Steelers' secondary, especially given that safety Sean Davis is currently battling a shoulder injury.
