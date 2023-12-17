Fitzpatrick (knee) was spotted walking out of the locker room without a limp or treatment following Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Colts, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Fitzpatrick was injured in the first half of the loss and didn't return. The exact nature of the issue is still unclear, though it appears he may be able to take the field for a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals.
