Fitzpatrick recorded seven total tackles (six solo) in the Steelers' 29-10 loss to the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick tied Patrick Queen as Pittsburgh's leading tackler in Wednesday's Christmas Day loss, bringing his season total to 93. The Alabama product has also accumulated four passes defended, including one interception, and one forced fumble while appearing in all 16 of the Steelers' games this season. He's expected to remain one of Pittsburgh's defensive leaders and top playmakers when the Steelers face the Bengals in Week 18.