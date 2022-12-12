Fitzpatrick tallied 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 16-14 defeat versus the Ravens.
Fitzpatrick accumulated double-digit tackles for the first time since Week 1. However, he did not log a pass defended for just the fourth time in 11 games this season, as Baltimore attempted just 17 passes with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson sitting out due to a PCL sprain. Fitzpatrick has still been the Steelers' most productive all-around defender despite missing two games due to injury, ranking second on the team in tackles (73), third in passes defended (eight) and first in interceptions (four), and he also holds the team's lone defensive touchdown of he season. The star free safety should continue to play a prominent role Week 15 versus Carolina.
