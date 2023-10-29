Fitzpatrick left Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a hamstring injury and his return is doubtful, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Fitzpatrick had two tackles before exiting the game in the first quarter. With his return Sunday in doubt, Elijah Riley and Damontae Kazee will be candidates to see an increase in defensive snaps.
More News
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Leads team in tackles•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Productive in win•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Reaches 11 tackles again•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Compiles 11 tackles in win•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Good to go for Week 3•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Limited Thursday•