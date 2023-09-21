Fitzpatrick (chest) was limited in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Fitzpatrick was injured on the same play he took out the knee of Nick Chubb in Week 2's win over the Browns. After missing practice Wednesday, the limited session Thursday puts him on track to play Sunday night against the Raiders.
