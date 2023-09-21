Fitzpatrick (chest) was limited in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Fitzpatrick was injured on the same play he injured the knee of Nick Chubb in the Week 2 win over the Browns. After missing practice Wednesday, the limited session Thursday puts him on track to play Sunday night against the Raiders.
