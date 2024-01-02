Fitzpatrick (knee) was listed as a non-participant on the Steelers' practice estimate Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Fitzpatrick is apparently still tending to the same knee injury that has sidelined for both of Pittsburgh's last two games. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Wednesday or Thursday to give himself a chance to suit up Saturday.
